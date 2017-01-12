Man Found Dead After Fire in Cinderblock Home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after a fire on Las Vegas Boulevard.
The Clark County Fire Department says the Wednesday-night blaze at a cinderblock housing unit was extinguished before they arrived. Crews entered the unit they found one person in critical condition.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Firefighters say a maintenance worker had discovered the fire put a hose through the window to extinguish it before crews arrived.
The deceased man’s name was not immediately released.