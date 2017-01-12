Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Found Dead After Fire in Cinderblock Home

January 12, 2017 8:50 AM
Las Vegas, Las Vegas Boulevard, Fatal Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after a fire on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Clark County Fire Department says the Wednesday-night blaze at a cinderblock housing unit was extinguished before they arrived. Crews entered the unit they found one person in critical condition.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters say a maintenance worker had discovered the fire put a hose through the window to extinguish it before crews arrived.

The deceased man’s name was not immediately released.

