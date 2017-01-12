Las Vegas Police Seek Tips in Death of Man Found on Sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are asking for help as they investigate the death of a man whose body was found on a Las Vegas sidewalk.

Police said Wednesday they believe 24-year-old Jared Medina got into a fight a few hours before he was discovered.

Investigators believe the altercation happened near the 1200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard early the morning of Jan. 5.

He was often in the area, and may have been looking for a cigarette at the time.

Investigators initially thought Medina might have died of an overdose because his body didn’t show any immediate signs of trauma, but an autopsy showed he’d been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.