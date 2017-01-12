Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Police Seek Tips in Death of Man Found on Sidewalk

January 12, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: body found, Jared Medina, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, West Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are asking for help as they investigate the death of a man whose body was found on a Las Vegas sidewalk.

Police said Wednesday they believe 24-year-old Jared Medina got into a fight a few hours before he was discovered.

Investigators believe the altercation happened near the 1200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard early the morning of Jan. 5.
He was often in the area, and may have been looking for a cigarette at the time.

Investigators initially thought Medina might have died of an overdose because his body didn’t show any immediate signs of trauma, but an autopsy showed he’d been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia