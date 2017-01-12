Heidi Talks Donald Trump Press Conference with Dan Gainor

Heidi Harris discusses President-Elect Trump’s first press conference after winning the election with Dan Gainor from the Media Research Center.
Heidi Talks Donald Trump Press Conference with Dan GainorJanuary 12, 2017 3:03 PM
Real estate tycoon Donald Trump flashes the thumbs-up as he arrives on stage for the start of the prime time Republican presidential debate on August 6, 2015 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)