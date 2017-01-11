Squatters Blamed for East Vegas Valley House Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Squatters are again being blamed for a Las Vegas vacant home fire, this time in an East Valley neighborhood early Wednesday, fire officials said.

Nearby residents spotted smoke and called 911 to the home on the 3100 block of Sequoia Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

Firefighters arrived to find flames confined to a small portion of the first floor of the two-story home. Crews quickly put down the fire.

Investigators believe a warming fire used by squatters was responsible for the blaze in the home, which neighbors said has been vacant for several months, Szymanski said.

Damage from the blaze was estimated at $20,000.