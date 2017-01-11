Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Squatters Blamed for East Vegas Valley House Fire

January 11, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: house fire, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas news, Sequoia Avenue, Tim Szymanski

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Squatters are again being blamed for a Las Vegas vacant home fire, this time in an East Valley neighborhood early Wednesday, fire officials said.

Nearby residents spotted smoke and called 911 to the home on the 3100 block of Sequoia Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

Firefighters arrived to find flames confined to a small portion of the first floor of the two-story home. Crews quickly put down the fire.

Investigators believe a warming fire used by squatters was responsible for the blaze in the home, which neighbors said has been vacant for several months, Szymanski said.

Damage from the blaze was estimated at $20,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia