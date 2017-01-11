Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Power Restored After Brief Outage on Las Vegas Strip

January 11, 2017 1:49 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say debris blown into a power substation by intensely gusty winds probably caused a brief pre-dawn electricity outage affecting two large Las Vegas Strip resorts.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Yvette Monet said Wednesday that no injuries were reported, and backup lighting illuminated casinos during the outage at the company’s flagship MGM Grand Las Vegas and the New York-New York hotel-casino.

The two properties are across the street from each other, and have more than 7,000 hotel rooms combined.

Monet says some elevator service was interrupted after the outage was reported at 5:15 a.m. But she says there were no reports of anyone trapped inside. Power was restored about 6:30 a.m.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht says the interruption wasn’t due to company equipment, but utility crews helped the casinos restore power.

The National Weather Service clocked winds at 40 mph at nearby McCarran International Airport about the same time the outage was reported.

