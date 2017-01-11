Las Vegas Lawyer Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing Client Funds

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspended Las Vegas wills and trusts lawyer has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges alleging he stole millions of dollars in client funds.

Robert Chase Graham remained in jail Wednesday on $5 million bail after being charged with theft, exploitation of vulnerable people and destroying evidence.

His court-appointed attorney, Bryan Cox, says he plans to seek a bail reduction and challenge the indictment against Graham filed last week.

Graham made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

He was a frequent television advertiser before shutting down his Lawyers West practice last month.

He’s accused of stealing more than $2 million from several clients since July 2013 and of deleting client computer files twice after abruptly closing his business.

Prosecutors say they think the amount lost by clients could top $15 million.