Driver Runs From Cops, Crashes Into Vehicles, Pole Near Downtown

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Cleanup was underway after a vehicle went the wrong way, prompted a short pursuit, evaded attempts to stop the vehicle, then slammed into three other vehicles and a light pole near downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, according to authorities.

The incident began when a Las Vegas Metro Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving erratically near West Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, a LVMPD statement reported.

The driver refused to stop, continuing to drive recklessly north to East Bonneville Avenue, where the vehicle even briefly was going in the wrong direction on Bonneville.

The officer attempted a PIT maneuver, nudging the suspect vehicle in an attempted to stop it, but the suspect continued to the intersection of Charleston and Maryland Parkway, where the vehicle collided with three other vehicles and a light pole.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Charges related to the incident were still pending and it was not immediately clear what prompted the attempt to evade police.

No one else was hurt in the collision.

At one point, it was believed the suspect vehicle may have hit an RTC bus during the encounter, but it was later determined there was no contact made with the bus.

Westbound Charleston was closed for several hours at Maryland Parkway and only one lane of eastbound Charleston was open while crews cleared away damaged vehicles and the pole. The incident remained under investigation.