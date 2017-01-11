Cops Seek Gunman in Security Guard Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a Las Vegas apartment complex security guard last week, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of North Buffalo Drive in the northwest valley area around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined when the security guard questioned the suspect about why he was on the property, the man pulled a gun and shot the security guard several times. It is believed the shooting was a random act of violence rather than a targeted attack.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where his condition was reported as stable.
The suspect was described as an Hispanic man with a mustache, last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Northwest Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-8577.