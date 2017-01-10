Man Held in ‘Random’ Vegas Apartment Parking Lot Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 29-year-old ex-felon is due to face a judge in Las Vegas on murder and weapon charges in the killing of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during what police had thought was a random shooting in an apartment complex parking lot.
Terrance Davis is accused of shooting 25-year-old Ethan Hogan with an assault-style rifle late Nov. 29.
Hogan’s ex-girlfriend wasn’t injured, and the couple’s 5-year-old son was unharmed in a car nearby.
Police said Monday that Davis was arrested in December in Lakeland, Florida, and returned Friday in custody to the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance.
Court and jail records don’t say if he has a lawyer.
Davis served prison time in Nevada on a 2013 felony conviction for burglary with a weapon and obtaining money under false pretenses.