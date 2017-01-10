Best Restaurants In Las Vegas For Valentine’s Day 2017

A dinner on Valentine’s Day is one of the best ways create memories and experience a romantic evening. While there are so many choices in Las Vegas, there are places to whisk a loved one to the top, dine in an intimate booth, share several plates, sample cuisines from around the world and experience a state of Asia. One of these restaurant choices are certain to be a winner and make it the best Valentine’s Day ever.
Palms Casino Resort
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 951-7000
www.alizelv.com
Spend this Valentine’s Day enjoying a dinner just as spectacular as the view admiring the 280-degree panoramic landscape of the Las Vegas Strip inside Alizé at the Top of the Palms Casino Resort. Set 56 floors above the city, a special menu is offered by Executive Chef Christopher Bulen. The team at Alizé is just as incredible setting a night for romance. With seating beginning at 5:30 p.m. experience world-class cuisine, service and an extensive wine list. Reservations are recommended and parking is complementary.
201 N. 3rd St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 384-2761
www.triplegeorgegrill.com
Triple George Grill in downtown Las Vegas features secluded booths for a intimate romantic dinner and patio dining (weather permitting). Recreate the timeless scene from the Disney classic, “Lady and the Tramp” with its pasta choices or indulge with a Certified Angus Beef cut, grilled chicken or daily freshly delivered seafood. What is a romantic Valentine meal without sharing a decadent dessert? Triple George Grill features a full dessert menu. The restaurant incorporates locally sourced products in select dishes as well as supports the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market. Reservations are recommended. Complimentary valet and self-parking are available.
Restaurant Row at The Venetian
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-2263
www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com/lasvgas
On Valentine’s Day, SUGARCANE raw bar grill on Restaurant Row at The Venetian is the perfect place to share with your date. Globally-inspired small plates come from three distinct kitchens including a traditional kitchen, open fire grill and raw bar. Executive chef and partner Timon Balloo has created a menu to make sharing dishes a memorable experience. Its fully stocked bar features one of the largest collections of rum in Las Vegas and offers signature libations such as the Spice of Love. Reservations are not required and parking is complementary.
Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa
7300 Aliante Parkway
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
(702) 692-7777
www.aliantegaming.com
One way to spend Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas is to “travel around the world” tasting different cuisines. Bistro 57 at Aliante Hotel and Casino features an innovative menu by Chef Francesco De Furia highlighting a global palate. Selections include Italian pastas and pizzas, New York steaks, Moroccan hummus, a bistro burger, French escargot and vegetarian salads. Wine by the glass will enhance the meal. Reservations are not required with ample free parking available.
The Orleans Hotel and Casino
4500 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 365-7111
www.orleanscasino.com/dine/ondori
Ondori Asian Kitchen at The Orleans Hotel and Casino features authentic Chinese entrees, sushi dishes and Japanese cuisine for celebrating Valentine’s Day with a different taste. The upscale décor features intimate dining with dim lighting for a romantic dinner with an exotic flair. The elegant fusion of Chinese and Japanese cuisines include sushi, sashimi, hand rolls, noodles, lo mein, duck, tofu, pork, chicken and beef. A full bar with specialty cocktails and sake can add to the meal for a delightful evening. Complementary parking is available and reservations are recommended.
