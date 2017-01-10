Avalanche Fears Highest Near Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County officials on the Nevada side of the blizzard-bound Sierra are urging residents of two neighborhoods on Lake Tahoe’s north shore to stay indoors because of the high avalanche danger.
Washoe County emergency officials said in a snow emergency statement Tuesday afternoon that residents of Crystal Bay and Incline Village should shelter in place until conditions improve.
The National Weather Service says 30 inches of snow have fallen in Incline Village during the past 24 hours. Three to 7 feet is possible at lake level by Wednesday.
No avalanches have been reported. But county officials say that under similar circumstances, the Crystal Bay area near the California line has been hit by avalanches large enough to break trees and move cars.
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a high avalanche warning throughout the Tahoe area into Wednesday.