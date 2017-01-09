Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Dead After Hitting Summerlin Parked Car

January 9, 2017 10:00 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man is dead after he hit a parked car, possibly after he suffered a medical problem in Summerlin.

Las Vegas police said the driver was taken to a hospital where he died after the Sunday evening collision on West Saint Ives Avenue at South Carlisle Crossing Street.

Lt. David Gordon says the car veered off the road and hit an unoccupied Ford Mustang in a driveway before coming to a halt.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the man was 58 years old and from Kingman, Arizona.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release his name after contacting his family.

