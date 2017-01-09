Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Man Barricades Himself with Samurai Sword

January 9, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Samurai sword

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man armed with a samurai sword has barricaded himself and an elderly woman inside his home.

Lt. David Gordon says crisis negotiators were working to coax the man out of his home Monday morning. Gordon says the man’s father called police just after midnight to tell them the man was barricaded inside the house with a 98-year-old woman. She was still inside as of 4 a.m. Monday.

Police helped the man’s family members out of the home before he threatened officers with the sword.

Gordon says officer offered to provide shelter for about nine or 10 neighboring families if they wanted to evacuate, but nobody accepted.

