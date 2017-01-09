Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Large Las Vegas Warehouse Catches Fire

January 9, 2017 8:54 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firefighters say crews are putting out hotspots after a large warehouse was engulfed in flames in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department said crews responded to the blaze early Monday morning and found the fire had consumed a large part of the commercial building located on Palm Street near Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue.

Authorities say it was extinguished within an hour with help from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

No one hurt.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze that caused an unspecified amount of damage.

