Hundreds Gather to Remember Fallen North Las Vegas Detective

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Several hundred people gathered to remember a North Las Vegas police detective who died in a car crash.
Crowds gathered Sunday night for a vigil at the North Las Vegas Justice Court to honor Detective Chad Parque, who died Saturday morning, about 12 hours after the three-vehicle collision in which he was one of four people injured.
Police say Parque was on-duty when he was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court. A driver heading southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard entered the lanes of oncoming traffic and struck Parque’s vehicle.
The 32-year-old detective was remembered as a 10-year veteran of the force who took pride in serving his community. In addition, Parque was remembered as a loving husband and father.