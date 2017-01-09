Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Hundreds Gather to Remember Fallen North Las Vegas Detective

January 9, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Chad Parque, detective killed, fatal crash, Las Vegas news, North Las Vegas Police

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Several hundred people gathered to remember a North Las Vegas police detective who died in a car crash.

Crowds gathered Sunday night for a vigil at the North Las Vegas Justice Court to honor Detective Chad Parque, who died Saturday morning, about 12 hours after the three-vehicle collision in which he was one of four people injured.

Police say Parque was on-duty when he was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court. A driver heading southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard entered the lanes of oncoming traffic and struck Parque’s vehicle.

The 32-year-old detective was remembered as a 10-year veteran of the force who took pride in serving his community. In addition, Parque was remembered as a loving husband and father.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia