Hearing Reset to March in Fatal Vegas Freeway Shooting Case

January 9, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Interstate 15 shooting, Kenneth McDonald, Las Vegas news, Tracey Donahue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A preliminary hearing was postponed until March 3 for a 29-year-old man facing murder and other charges in a car-to-car shooting that killed woman and wounded her husband in October on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip.

Kenneth McDonald’s appointed lawyer, Scott Coffee, said Monday he’s still investigating his client’s background, and whether he was mentally ill at the time of the shooting and can assist in his defense.

Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci says he didn’t oppose the delay.

Tracey Donahue of North Las Vegas was fatally wounded when police say at least three vehicles were struck by gunfire.

McDonald was arrested minutes later at a Las Vegas Boulevard pharmacy where police say he wielded two guns, dropped his pants and demanded a sex act from a female employee.

