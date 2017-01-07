North Las Vegas Detective Dies Following Wrong-Way Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The North Las Vegas police detective killed from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash with a wrong-way driver Friday afternoon was a 10-year veteran of the department, according to authorities.

Chad Parque, 32, died early Saturday morning at University Medical Center. In a tweet just after 3:15 a.m., NLVPD said, “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our detective. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

The 32-year-old detective’s death came just hours after Parque’s vehicle was hit head-on as he turned on to North Martin Luther King Blvd. around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to a department statement, Parque was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court at 2428 North Martin Luther King Blvd. in a 2005 Ford Taurus department vehicle. At the same time, a white 2010 Nissan Versa traveling southbound on MLK entered into oncoming traffic and slammed into Parque’s car.

Another vehicle, a white 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling north, also hit the police vehicle, striking the car’s rear passenger door.

Parque had to be extricated from the car before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators were working to determine whether the driver of the Nissan, identified only as a 62-year-old woman, may have been speeding, impaired or suffering from a medical issue at the time of the crash.

She suffered non life-threatening injuries and was also treated at University Medical Center.

The 28-year-old man driving the pickup and a 52-year-old passenger were not hurt in collision.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Parque’s family can direct those donations to the Injured Police Officer Fund set up at Nevada State Bank, account number 905202081 or at Wells Fargo, account number 8754899923.