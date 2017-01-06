Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Report: Nevada Schools Place Last in Nation

January 6, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: education, Education Week, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada public schools placed last in the nation in a ranking comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Education Week gave Nevada a “D” grade, with a score of 65 out of 100 in its “Quality Counts 2017” report made public Wednesday.

The average grade among states was 74.4, for a C average.

Massachusetts ranked first in the nation with a B-plus grade and a score of 86.5. Mississippi and New Mexico also scored “D” grades, and five other states scored D-plus.

Nevada schools chief Steve Canavero tells the Las Vegas Sun he doesn’t dispute the findings.

But he’s predicting improvement due to funding programs approved by the 2015 Legislature.

Canavero calls the rankings a stark reminder that Nevada deserves a better education system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia