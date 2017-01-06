Report: Nevada Schools Place Last in Nation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada public schools placed last in the nation in a ranking comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Education Week gave Nevada a “D” grade, with a score of 65 out of 100 in its “Quality Counts 2017” report made public Wednesday.
The average grade among states was 74.4, for a C average.
Massachusetts ranked first in the nation with a B-plus grade and a score of 86.5. Mississippi and New Mexico also scored “D” grades, and five other states scored D-plus.
Nevada schools chief Steve Canavero tells the Las Vegas Sun he doesn’t dispute the findings.
But he’s predicting improvement due to funding programs approved by the 2015 Legislature.
Canavero calls the rankings a stark reminder that Nevada deserves a better education system.