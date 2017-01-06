North Las Vegas Officer Who Shot Motorist Near Standoff ID’d

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police have identified a 40-year-old SWAT officer who shot and wounded a man in a vehicle near an overnight standoff at a home where another man was arrested and a woman was hospitalized in a reported domestic dispute.
Sgt. Michael Booker, a 10-year department veteran, remains on paid leave pending departmental and district attorney reviews of the early Tuesday shooting on Ellis Street.
The 25-year-old motorist was hospitalized with a leg wound that police said didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
His name wasn’t made public, and he wasn’t immediately charged with a crime.
Police say Booker reported that he believed the driver posed a threat in an area police had cordoned off after the standoff that began about 9 p.m. Monday.