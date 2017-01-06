Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Caesars: Serendipity 3 Closing to Make Way for New Eatery

January 6, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas news, Serendipity 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas outpost of famous New York ice cream parlor, Serendipity 3, is closing to make way for a new restaurant.

The ice cream parlor sat front of Caesars Palace since 2009.

The eatery’s location on Manhattan’s East Side is a popular tourist destination and known for its $25,000 Frrrozen Haute Chocolate — featuring top-grade cocoa, edible gold and shavings of a luxury truffle — declared the most expensive dessert by Guinness World Records.

Caesars Entertainment says a new restaurant called Stripside Café & Bar will open in the Las Vegas Serendipity 3 location this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia