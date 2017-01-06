Caesars: Serendipity 3 Closing to Make Way for New Eatery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas outpost of famous New York ice cream parlor, Serendipity 3, is closing to make way for a new restaurant.
The ice cream parlor sat front of Caesars Palace since 2009.
The eatery’s location on Manhattan’s East Side is a popular tourist destination and known for its $25,000 Frrrozen Haute Chocolate — featuring top-grade cocoa, edible gold and shavings of a luxury truffle — declared the most expensive dessert by Guinness World Records.
Caesars Entertainment says a new restaurant called Stripside Café & Bar will open in the Las Vegas Serendipity 3 location this weekend.