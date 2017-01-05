Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Homeless Man Beaten to Death

January 5, 2017 2:05 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An investigation is underway into the death of a homeless man found beaten to death on a downtown Las Vegas corner early Wednesday, according to police.

The man’s body was found on the southeast corner of West Ogden Avenue and North City Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Patrol officers spotted visible signs of trauma to the body and called in LVMPD homicide detectives.

A preliminary examination by the Clark County Coroner’s Office determined the victim appeared to have died from blunt force trauma injuries to his head.

The victim was believed to be homeless and was apparently living the area where he was killed. His identity was not immediately released.

No suspect or suspects were identified by investigators and the motive was not yet known.

The beating was the 4th homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2017.

