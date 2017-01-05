Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Fatally Wounded in Northeast Vegas Argument Identified

January 5, 2017 2:09 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are identifying a 42-year-old man who was shot and killed this week in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood, while police continue to look for his killer.

The Clark County coroner said Thursday that Robin Dion McBride of Las Vegas was shot several times, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police say McBride was found mortally wounded on Exeter Drive after neighbors called 911 a little after 9 p.m. Monday to report hearing an argument and gunshots in the area.

He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center a short time later.

Police say as many as five people were seen running from the area, but no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests have been made.

