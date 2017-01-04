Woman, 91, Undergoes Surgery After Mauling by 2 Family Dogs

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say a 91-year-old woman underwent surgery for severe arm, face and head injuries after she was mauled by two large family dogs at a home in southern Nevada.
Henderson police Officer Scott Williams said Wednesday the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas and the dogs were impounded by Henderson animal control officers after a neighbor summoned help about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to the home on Joshua Street.
Williams says no one else was home when the woman tried to stop the Rottweiler and Doberman Pinscher from fighting and the dogs attacked her.
The woman’s name wasn’t made public.
Williams says the dogs belong to a relative, and their fate wasn’t immediately decided pending an investigation.