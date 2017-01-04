Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Lawyer Robert Graham Arrested in Theft of Client Money

January 4, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, lawyer arrested, Robert Graham

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prominent Las Vegas probate lawyer who disappeared last month after the state bar alleged he stole millions of dollars in client funds is jailed on criminal charges that could get him up to 90 years in prison.

Robert Graham was arrested Wednesday on a $5 million warrant issued after an indictment charged him with theft, exploitation of vulnerable people and destroying evidence.

Graham’s attorney, Lance Hendron, didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Graham is accused of stealing more than $2 million from several clients, but prosecutor Jay P. Raman says investigators think the amount involved tops $15 million.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says he quickly sought an indictment to ensure that evidence is preserved.

Graham was a frequent television advertiser before his Lawyers West office closed abruptly on Dec. 2.

