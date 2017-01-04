Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Man, Infant Grandson Killed in I-15 Crash

January 4, 2017 8:49 AM
Las Vegas, interstate 15, fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas man and his 2-month-old grandson were killed in a highway crash near the California-Nevada border.

The victims of the New Year’s Day crash have been identified as 79-year-old Abraham Jones and Timol Jenkins Jr.

Authorities say Jones had been driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass, California when the vehicle was hit from behind by an Infinity G35.

The Infinity spun into the center divider, while the Nissan came to a rest.

Jones had gotten out of his vehicle and was standing behind it when another car struck him and crashed into the back of the Nissan.

Jones and his grandson died at the scene.

Three other passengers in their car were hospitalized with “major injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation.

