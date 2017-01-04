Henderson Police Arrest Suspect in Restaurant Armed Robbery Spree

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A 30-year-old man is behind bars, accused of carrying out at least four armed robberies targeting Henderson and Las Vegas restaurants last month, according to authorities.
Henderson police arrested Daniel Andrews Tuesday afternoon at the Henderson Municipal Courthouse, a Henderson city statement reported.
Andrews was identified as the suspect in four armed attacks against restaurant locations beginning on December 5.
In each robbery, investigators said Andrews pulled a gun and demanded cash from the registers. The attacks began with the robbery of a Jack in the Box location on 5 S. Gibson Rd. Dec. 5, followed by similar assaults at the Outback Steakhouse at 521 N. Stephanie St. on Dec. 14, at In-N-Out Burger at 1051 W. Sunset Rd. on Dec. 20 and at the PT’s Pub at 10075 S. Eastern Ave. on Dec. 22. During several of the robberies, Andrews allegedly made his getaway driving a 2002 Silver Ford Focus.
No one was hurt during any of the robberies.
Andrews was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on four counts each of robbery and burglary with a deadly weapon.