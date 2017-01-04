CES: Faraday Future Unveils Prototype; Promises Vegas Production Next Year

LeEco Founder and CEO YT Jia (L) and Faraday Future Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Engineering Nick Sampson unveil Faraday Future's FF 91 prototype electric crossover vehicle during a press event for CES 2017 at The Pavilions at Las Vegas Market on January 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1,050-horsepower FF 91 features autonomous driving with 3D lidar and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)