California Woman Shot in Vegas on New Year’s Day Identified

January 4, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Anaheim, fatal shooting, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Maryann Rofail

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a California woman killed in an apparently accidental shooting on New Year’s Day.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that 22-year-old Maryann Rofail of Anaheim, California, died of a gunshot wound early the morning of Jan. 1.

Las Vegas police say she and a friend were in a car with two men they’d met at a New Year’s event when a gun was brought out and accidentally discharged.

Rofail was taken to a hospital where she died of her wounds. No one has been arrested in the case. Police say that when the investigation is complete it will be handled over to prosecutors to decide if criminal charges are warranted.

Her death is the first homicide investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

