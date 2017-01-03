Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Officer Shoots Motorist Near North Vegas Standoff

January 3, 2017
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police say a North Las Vegas SWAT officer shot and wounded a man in a vehicle near an overnight standoff at a home where another man was arrested and a woman was hospitalized after a report of a domestic dispute.

Officer Ann Cavaricci said Tuesday the 25-year-old motorist was taken to University Medical Center with a leg wound after the shooting on Ellis Street.

Cavaricci says the SWAT officer said he believed the driver, on a nearby street, posed a threat in an area police had cordoned off.

The injury wasn’t believed to be life-threatening, and the wounded man wasn’t immediately charged with a crime.

Cavaricci says the standoff on Statz Street lasted about five hours before ending about 2 a.m. with the arrest of a man on multiple charges.

