Man Who Hanged Himself in Las Vegas Hospital Was From Utah

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 28-year-old Utah man who hanged himself early New Year’s morning after barricading himself in a hospital restroom.
The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday the death early Sunday of Brandon Blake Hancock of West Valley City, Utah, was ruled a suicide.
MountainView Hospital in northwest Las Vegas was locked down after officials said they believed Hancock had a weapon with him in the restroom.
Las Vegas police said Hancock didn’t threaten staff or patients, but portions of the hospital were evacuated and some nearby roads were closed as a precaution.
Hancock was found dead several hours later.