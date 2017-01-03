Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Who Hanged Himself in Las Vegas Hospital Was From Utah

January 3, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Blake Hancock, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Mountainview Hospital, standoff, Utah

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 28-year-old Utah man who hanged himself early New Year’s morning after barricading himself in a hospital restroom.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday the death early Sunday of Brandon Blake Hancock of West Valley City, Utah, was ruled a suicide.

MountainView Hospital in northwest Las Vegas was locked down after officials said they believed Hancock had a weapon with him in the restroom.

Las Vegas police said Hancock didn’t threaten staff or patients, but portions of the hospital were evacuated and some nearby roads were closed as a precaution.

Hancock was found dead several hours later.

