Man Shot, Killed During Argument in Las Vegas Neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators were searching for suspects after an argument led to gunfire in a Las Vegas neighborhood Monday night, leaving a man dead, according to authorities.
The victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found near a home on the 2200 block of Exeter Drive around 9:15 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
Witnesses reported hearing an argument, then multiple gunshots. Three to five individuals were seen running from the area immediately after the shots were fired.
Homicide investigators had not identified any suspects in the killing and the motive was not known.