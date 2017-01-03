Best Consignment Shops In Las Vegas To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Sharon Damon VIsiting consignment shops doesn’t mean sacrificing quality; it just means that you are a savvy shopper who wants the best value for your money. Check out any of the following stores to find your buried treasure. If you are looking to make a little extra money in the New Year, consider consigning some gently used clothing to any of the following stores and perhaps pick up a few small pieces of your own along the way.

Castaways Resale Shop

245 N. Stephanie St.

Henderson, NV 89074

(702) 425-9146

www.castawaysresale.com 245 N. Stephanie St.Henderson, NV 89074(702) 425-9146 Castaways prides itself on quality at a fair price. As a non-profit organization, their mantra is to provide great service, and, as their description states, “all of the proceeds from the store go to serving at-risk families in our community and to support local non-profits that serve them also.” So this place is a win/win no matter how you look at it. You will find excellent quality, great service and leave knowing you have made a difference. Everything is well-organized, accessible, affordable and you are sure to find your special treasures at this unique store. They do take donations, as long as they are in very good condition and this is the perfect way to help others and yourself at the same time.

Colleen’s Classic Consignment

681 Marks St.

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 547-4318

www.cccfurnishings.com 681 Marks St.Henderson, NV 89014(702) 547-4318 This consignment resale furniture shop is the perfect place to find unique and traditional furnishings for your home. Whether you are just starting out or have been searching for just the right accent or piece, Colleen's is known as the place to visit first in the Henderson area. Products arrive every day and delivery and pick-up are available. The convenience of several locations makes it accessible throughout the Valley. If you are planning to redecorate and need some funds to help you with the process, consider placing your previously used items on consignment. After all, one man's treasure….

Plato’s Closet

605 Mall Ring Circle, Suite #130

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 547-4942

www.platosclosethenderson.com 605 Mall Ring Circle, Suite #130Henderson, NV 89014(702) 547-4942 It can be expensive to outfit teens and young adults with the changing trends and their demands for current fashion. Plato’s Closet lets your teen choose their favorite designs without breaking your budget. The emphasis is on trendy second-hand clothing that has been gently (or even never) worn, so browse to your heart’s content and enjoy the savings. This is the perfect place for college students and those just starting out on their own, too. To help your budget and provide others with the same opportunity, consider donating gently used items here while picking up a few affordable pieces at the same time.

Ritzy Rags

2550 S. Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89146

(702) 257-2283

www.facebook.com/ritzyragslv 2550 S. Rainbow BlvdLas Vegas, NV 89146(702) 257-2283 Ritzy Rags has all the latest women’s fashion to be displayed in any shop. Searching for that “just-right” accessory or dress for that special occasion, or that classic suit that would be just right at the office? You can find anything your heart desires at this resale store, including fashionable handbags at excellent prices. If you need a bit of help with expenses in the New Year, not only can you purchase your fashions here, but you can also ‘trade up’ by bringing in the fashions you no longer want.