Best Consignment Shops In Las Vegas To Sell Clothing And Accessories

VIsiting consignment shops doesn’t mean sacrificing quality; it just means that you are a savvy shopper who wants the best value for your money. Check out any of the following stores to find your buried treasure. If you are looking to make a little extra money in the New Year, consider consigning some gently used clothing to any of the following stores and perhaps pick up a few small pieces of your own along the way.
245 N. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89074
(702) 425-9146
www.castawaysresale.com
Castaways prides itself on quality at a fair price. As a non-profit organization, their mantra is to provide great service, and, as their description states, “all of the proceeds from the store go to serving at-risk families in our community and to support local non-profits that serve them also.” So this place is a win/win no matter how you look at it. You will find excellent quality, great service and leave knowing you have made a difference. Everything is well-organized, accessible, affordable and you are sure to find your special treasures at this unique store. They do take donations, as long as they are in very good condition and this is the perfect way to help others and yourself at the same time.
681 Marks St.
Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 547-4318
www.cccfurnishings.com
This consignment resale furniture shop is the perfect place to find unique and traditional furnishings for your home. Whether you are just starting out or have been searching for just the right accent or piece, Colleen’s is known as the place to visit first in the Henderson area. Products arrive every day and delivery and pick-up are available. The convenience of several locations makes it accessible throughout the Valley. If you are planning to redecorate and need some funds to help you with the process, consider placing your previously used items on consignment. After all, one man’s treasure….
605 Mall Ring Circle, Suite #130
Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 547-4942
www.platosclosethenderson.com
It can be expensive to outfit teens and young adults with the changing trends and their demands for current fashion. Plato’s Closet lets your teen choose their favorite designs without breaking your budget. The emphasis is on trendy second-hand clothing that has been gently (or even never) worn, so browse to your heart’s content and enjoy the savings. This is the perfect place for college students and those just starting out on their own, too. To help your budget and provide others with the same opportunity, consider donating gently used items here while picking up a few affordable pieces at the same time.
2550 S. Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 257-2283
www.facebook.com/ritzyragslv
Ritzy Rags has all the latest women’s fashion to be displayed in any shop. Searching for that “just-right” accessory or dress for that special occasion, or that classic suit that would be just right at the office? You can find anything your heart desires at this resale store, including fashionable handbags at excellent prices. If you need a bit of help with expenses in the New Year, not only can you purchase your fashions here, but you can also ‘trade up’ by bringing in the fashions you no longer want.
3650 S Jones Blvd., Suite 8
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 685-7900
www.closetcoutureconsignments.com
Closet Couture features quality high-end resale clothing for women, including all the famous brand names by designers such as Gucci, Chanel, Prada and more. These are classic styles, designed to stay in fashion for many years, offering the opportunity for high fashion that would otherwise not affordable to most of us. So head here if you are searching for that ideal handbag, outfit or pair of shoes to complete your look in your favorite style. If you would like to bring in suitable items on consignment, they are always looking for unique and interesting clothing and accessories.
