Coroner ID’s 20-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in North Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man who was found mortally wounded on a North Las Vegas sidewalk, while police continue to seek public help to identify his killer.
The Clark County coroner says Anthony Eugene Hodges died of a gunshot to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.
North Las Vegas police say Hodges died at University Medical Center in Las Vegas after he was found about 6 p.m. Friday near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.
The coroner didn’t immediately identify Hodges’ hometown.
Police say no suspects have been identified.