4 Hurt in Crash in Vegas Airport Rental Car Return Center

January 2, 2017 10:50 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two pedestrians were badly hurt and a couple from California received minor injuries in a New Years’ morning crash in a vehicle return area at a Las Vegas airport car rental center.

Las Vegas police say Isabel Auler and Miriam Caguin, both 55, were taken to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center with serious injuries after the crash about 10 a.m. Sunday at the Hertz McCarran parking lot.

Police say a rented Hyundai Sonata driven by 79-year-old Robert Stevens of Long Beach, California, accelerated into the parking area on Gilespie Street and struck four cars and the two women.

Stevens and his passenger, 78-year-old Patricia Stevens, were taken to Sunrise hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say Robert Stevens didn’t appear to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, and it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the car to accelerate.

