Nevada Troopers Warn That Driving While High Still Illegal

December 31, 2016 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, LVMPD, legal marijuana, Las Vegas news, driving while high

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State troopers are warning Nevada drivers that driving while high will remain against the law in 2017 despite the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Voters in November passed a measure legalizing the possession of up to an ounce of pot and allowing people in the state to legally smoke it.

But Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk says that didn’t erase other laws against impaired driving and a trip to jail awaits those caught driving under the influence.

Nevada law enforcement officers have always been trained to recognize the signs of someone who is under the influence of marijuana.

Nevada law carries equal penalties for alcohol or drug impairment. Buratczuk said for people who use either substance, finding a designated driver or taking a cab home is the best bet.

