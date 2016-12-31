Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Blaze Consumes Aapartments Being Built in Western Vegas

December 31, 2016 12:12 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fire officials say a fire that ripped through an apartment complex being built in the western outskirts of Las Vegas destroyed one building, heavily damaged two others and left a fourth with minor damage.

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Friday and was battled by crews from the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. No injuries were reported.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon says each two-story building contained eight apartment units. More than 40 firefighters worked to control the blaze and were still putting out hot spots late Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there’s no damage estimate.

