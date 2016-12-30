Man, 27, Arrested in Christmas Eve Stabbing Death

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man in the Christmas Eve stabbing death of another man after an argument and fight.
Officer Ann Cavaricci says in a statement that Christian Gallardo-Ceballo was among several people arrested after the early morning fight in the street.
Cavaricci says police now suspect Gallardo-Ceballo was the one who stabbed 23-year-old Ivan Garcia-Lopez. Gallardo-Ceballo is being held in the Las Vegas City Detention Center on suspicion of murder.
It wasn’t clear Friday whether Gallardo-Ceballo has an attorney. He has not yet been charged.
Three other men were hurt in the fight and treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.