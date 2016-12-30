Cops Seek Suspect in Casino Attack Caught on Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are searching for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly struck a disabled victim in the head at a casino earlier this month, according to authorities.
Investigators with the Las Vegas Metro Police South East Area Command said the assault happening in early December at a casino on Boulder Highway, a LVMPD statement reported.
The suspect walked up to a disabled man and hit him in the head with a blunt object, knocking the victim out of his seat.
The suspect then left the casino. The attack appeared to be unprovoked, according to investigators.
Video surveillance showed the suspect was a black man approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds. The suspect was seen talking with a woman just before the attack and may be associated with her.
Anyone with information about the attacker was asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3206.