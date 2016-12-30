Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops Seek Suspect in Casino Attack Caught on Video

December 30, 2016 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Boulder Highway, casino attack, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Police, surveillance video

casino attack2 Cops Seek Suspect in Casino Attack Caught on VideoLAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are searching for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly struck a disabled victim in the head at a casino earlier this month, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Las Vegas Metro Police South East Area Command said the assault happening in early December at a casino on Boulder Highway, a LVMPD statement reported.

The suspect walked up to a disabled man and hit him in the head with a blunt object, knocking the victim out of his seat.
The suspect then left the casino. The attack appeared to be unprovoked, according to investigators.

Video surveillance showed the suspect was a black man approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds. The suspect was seen talking with a woman just before the attack and may be associated with her.

Anyone with information about the attacker was asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3206.

casino attack4 Cops Seek Suspect in Casino Attack Caught on Video

casino attack3 Cops Seek Suspect in Casino Attack Caught on Video

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia