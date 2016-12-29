State Takes Down Medical Marijuana Portal After Data Breach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials say they’ve taken down the state’s online medical marijuana portal after personal information about marijuana industry workers was exposed.
The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health said it learned on Wednesday that information about people who applied for medical marijuana agent cards was publicly available online. That includes Social Security numbers and dates of birth.
KLAS-TV reports a Dallas man doing a Google search discovered the data, and believes nearly 12,000 applications were disclosed in the breach.
Officials say private information about medical marijuana patients appears to still be secure.
Division chief Cody Phinney says state information technology employees are working to prevent future breaches, and the incident has been referred to law enforcement. The division is contacting the people affected and three major credit reporting agencies.