New Year’s Eve Road Closures Announced by Las Vegas Police

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With over 300,000 people expected to descend on Las Vegas to ring in the new year, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department announced several road closures in and around the Las Vegas Strip and downtown area to help accommodate those New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The Fremont Street Experience closes to the public at 4 p.m. Saturday and will re-open for paid ticketholders to the America’s Party Downtown on New Year’s Eve event beginning at 6 p.m.
As for the Strip area, road impacts begin at 5 p.m. Saturday with the closing of off-ramps from I-15 to eastbound Tropicana Avenue, Flamingo Road and Spring Mountain Road.
At 5:45 p.m., closures will continue with the shutdown of all other streets leading westbound on to Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane. All those streets, roads and alleys will be closed by 6 p.m. and remain closed until around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
LVMPD officers will begin clearing all vehicular traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara and Mandalay Bay around 6:15, while all inbound roads leading on to Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic by 6:45 p.m., opening the street to only pedestrians.
After the midnight fireworks display, barricade removals and street cleaning from south to north will begin around 1:30 a.m., with all roads expected to be fully cleaned and re-opened by 3:30 a.m.
Throughout the evening, east-west traffic was expected to remain unrestricted on Sahara, Mandalay Bay and Koval as well as Desert Inn Road, Frank Sinatra Drive, Russell Road, U.S. 95 and I-215.
Harmon Avenue will be limited to vehicle traffic from the west leading to City Center to hotel guests only. Vehicle trffic on Harmon east of Las Vegas Boulevard will also be limited to hotel properties.