Henderson Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Truck

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Henderson woman was killed after riding her bicycle into the path of an turning truck early Thursday, according to authorities.
The crash happened on South Eastern Avenue south of East Warm Springs Road just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Witnesses said the bicyclist was riding west in the south crosswalk of eastbound Warm Springs when she crossed into the path of a Peterbilt Fuel/Lube service truck that was turning right from Warm Springs to Eastern. The rider veered, was hit and run over by the front end of the truck.
The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Henderson, was not immediately identified pending family notification.
The driver of the truck called police and cooperated with officers.
The collision was the 123rd traffic-related fatality investigated by LVMPD in 2016.