2 Hospitalized, 5 Dogs Dead After Mobile Home Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fire officials say five dogs have been killed in a Las Vegas mobile home fire that also sent two people to the hospital.
The victims were reported to be in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, but details about the extent of their injuries have not been released.
The Clark County Fire Department says crews had responded to the mobile home on the 3500 block of Death Valley Drive to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.
Officials say it took about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters had tried to resuscitate two dogs but were unsuccessful and a total of five dogs died.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.