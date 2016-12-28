Man Killed After Confronting Graffiti Taggers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A confrontation with a group of suspected graffiti taggers may have led to the death of a man gunned down near a west Las Vegas apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
Officers responding to calls about gunfire in the area found the victim shot several times along the 4900 block of Duneville Street just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The man’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Investigators determined the victim had earlier confronted several males who were tagging a wall near the apartment complex. Witnesses said a short time after that confrontation, someone inside a car believed to be an older-model black Honda Civic drove up to the victim and opened fire.
Detectives believe the killing may have been gang-related.
The murder was the 165th homicide investigated by the LVMPD Homicide Section in 2016.