Henderson to Break Ground on Nevada’s First Urban Drone Test Site

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Workers in Henderson will break ground next month on Nevada’s first urban drone testing site on the campus of Nevada State College.
The city and college, in conjunction with the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, will hold an official ceremony beginning work on the Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range on Wed., Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m., according to Henderson city officials.
The unmanned aerial systems test site was designated by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2013 to encourage the integration of drones into air traffic systems.
“We are proud to be in a partnership that will lead the way on research and development in this new age of unmanned aerial systems technology,” Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen said. “Henderson supports cutting-edge technologies and we look forward to seeing increased testing and the advancement of drone development right here in our community.”