Dog Rescued, Family Displaced from Henderson House Fire

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A family was displaced and a dog was treated for smoke inhalation after an electrical fire burned through a Henderson home Tuesday, authorities stated.
The fire broke out in the home on the 2000 block of Darwin Circle near West Warm Springs and South Pecos roads around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Henderson city statement.
Henderson Fire Department crews quickly located the fire in a bedroom and put down the blaze in the single-story home.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, but firefighters found a medium-sized dog in the home having trouble breathing. Crews were able to use a pet oxygen mask on the dog until his breathing improved.
The homeowner arrived at the house, saw the smoke and called 911. He was treated at the scene for smoke exposure and released.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical and accidental in nature. Damage to the home was estimated at $53,800.