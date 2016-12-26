Police: Body of Apparently Homeless Man Found in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police don’t believe foul play was involved in the death of an apparently homeless man whose body was found near a high school in Henderson.
Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said Monday the 63-year-old man was found dead about 2:30 a.m. by Clark County school police in a desert area near College Drive and the U.S. 95 on-ramp — not far from Foothill High School.
The man’s identity wasn’t immediately made public, pending an autopsy and determination by the Clark County coroner of a cause of death.
French says the body wasn’t on school grounds, and the man had possessions with him that suggested he was homeless.