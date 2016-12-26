Man Stabbed to Death in North Vegas Street Fight Identified

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who died of stab wounds after a Christmas Eve street fight that left three other men injured in North Las Vegas.
The Clark County coroner said Monday that Ivan Garcia-Lopez of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center after the brawl about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Daley Street, near Evans Avenue and Webster Street.
The other three men were treated at a hospital for injuries that officials said didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Police say the stabbing happened during an argument and fight involving a large group of people.
Several arrests were made, but police say they don’t immediately have a suspect in the slaying.