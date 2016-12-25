Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Vegas Street

December 25, 2016 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, pedestrian killed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 55-year-old Las Vegas man has died at a hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing a street with a wheelchair on Christmas morning.

Las Vegas police Detective Eric Grimmesey said Sunday that the man was not in the wheelchair while crossing but instead walking and pushing it occupied as he crossed the street in a southeastern part of the city.

Police say the man was crossing about 100 feet outside the crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV.

Grimmesey says police arrested the SUV’s driver, 25-year-old Claudia Gonzalez-Nino, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police did not release the man’s identity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia