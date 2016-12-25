Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Vegas Street

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 55-year-old Las Vegas man has died at a hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing a street with a wheelchair on Christmas morning.
Las Vegas police Detective Eric Grimmesey said Sunday that the man was not in the wheelchair while crossing but instead walking and pushing it occupied as he crossed the street in a southeastern part of the city.
Police say the man was crossing about 100 feet outside the crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV.
Grimmesey says police arrested the SUV’s driver, 25-year-old Claudia Gonzalez-Nino, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police did not release the man’s identity.