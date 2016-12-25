Family Holds Vigil for Man Found Dead in Alleged Arson Fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose burned body was found inside a North Las Vegas house believed to be lit on fire by an arsonist.
Family members of 26-year-old Jesse Swan spent Christmas Eve holding a vigil for the Las Vegas resident, whose body was found Thursday after the blaze.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office said that Swan died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Family members say Swan had four children and was a great father. They say he had Christmas all planned for his brood.
The case is still under investigation. Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.