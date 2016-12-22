Wanted Armed Robbery Suspect Captured After Latest Attack, Home Invasion

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A suspect believed responsible for a series of armed robberies across the Las Vegas valley over the past two months was arrested Wednesday after another armed attack on a business and a home invasion, according to authorities.

Wyatt Peterson was arrested around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Romero Drive, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officers converged on the neighborhood following reports of an armed robbery at a business on the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard. Investigators quickly determined the robbery was likely the latest in a string of approximately 18 armed attacks to several businesses dating back to early November linked to Peterson.

As officers, detectives and FBI agents converged on a nearby home were they believed Peterson may have been hiding, Peterson ran and committed a home invasion at another residence on Romero Drive. Peterson then attempted to flee from that house, but was taken into custody by officers.

Last week, LVMPD officials asked for the public’s assistance in locating Peterson after he was identified as the prime suspect in up to 18 valley robberies. In at least one of the most recent robberies, Peterson allegedly fired rounds into the air, prompting increased concern about the escalating violence in the robbery series.

Peterson, 33, evaded arrest last Friday after fleeing detectives and agents attempting to take him into custody.

“This dangerous criminal was brought into custody through the tireless efforts of our brave agents and officers from the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.” FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said in a written statement. “This was the result of exceptional work of the FBI CAT along with the LVMPD. This partnership works tirelessly to protect the community from violent felons like Peterson.”